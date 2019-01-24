Michael Cohen subpoenaed by Senate Intelligence committee

President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was subpoenaed Thursday to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee in mid-February, according to a source close to Cohen.

It is not clear how Cohen will respond. The source said that Cohen has the same concerns regarding the safety of his family that led him to try to postpone his appearance before a House Oversight Committee hearing.

Senate Intelligence traditionally does their interviews behind closed doors, not publicly.

A committee spokeswoman declined to comment.