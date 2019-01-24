Lunchbreak: Cardamom Buns

Bobby Schaffer

Lost Larson

5318 N. Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640 (in the Andersonville neighborhood)

www.Lostlarson.com

Recipe:

Cardamom Buns

 

Dough to start, with filling and glaze.

 

  1. To make the dough mix all the ingredients together in a mixer with a dough hook for 12 minutes.
  2. Put into a bowl and allow to rise until doubled.
  3. To make the filling, mix the softened butter with the sugars and salt.
  4. To make the glaze, bring everything to a boil in a pot and allow to cool.
  5. To make the buns: once the dough has doubled, press down and roll out into a rectangle about 1/2in thick.
  6. Spread the filling over the rectangle evenly. Fold the dough like an envelope, on top of itself. Roll out again to ¼ in thick.
  7. Cut strips lengthwise and twirl to form the buns.
  8. Proof the buns for about 2 hours, until doubled, then egg wash and top with pearl sugar.
  9. Bake at 375 for 8 to 12 minutes.
  10. Remove from the oven and brush with the glaze.
Water 1 cup
Yeast 1 tsp
Spelt Flour ½ c
Salt ½ tsp
Sugar 1/3 cup
Egg 1
Cardamom, ground 1 ½ tsp
Flour 2 cups
Butter 1/3 cup
 
Filling:
Butter 1 cup
Sugar 1/3 cup
Muscovado Sugar 1/3 cup
Salt ½ tsp
Glaze:
Water 1/2c
Lemon Juice 2 Tbl
Vanilla 1 pod
Sugar ½ cup

 

 