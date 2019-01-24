Lunchbreak: Cardamom Buns

Bobby Schaffer
Lost Larson
5318 N. Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640 (in the Andersonville neighborhood)
Recipe:
Cardamom Buns
Dough to start, with filling and glaze.
- To make the dough mix all the ingredients together in a mixer with a dough hook for 12 minutes.
- Put into a bowl and allow to rise until doubled.
- To make the filling, mix the softened butter with the sugars and salt.
- To make the glaze, bring everything to a boil in a pot and allow to cool.
- To make the buns: once the dough has doubled, press down and roll out into a rectangle about 1/2in thick.
- Spread the filling over the rectangle evenly. Fold the dough like an envelope, on top of itself. Roll out again to ¼ in thick.
- Cut strips lengthwise and twirl to form the buns.
- Proof the buns for about 2 hours, until doubled, then egg wash and top with pearl sugar.
- Bake at 375 for 8 to 12 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and brush with the glaze.
|Water
|1 cup
|Yeast
|1 tsp
|Spelt Flour
|½ c
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Sugar
|1/3 cup
|Egg
|1
|Cardamom, ground
|1 ½ tsp
|Flour
|2 cups
|Butter
|1/3 cup
|Filling:
|Butter
|1 cup
|Sugar
|1/3 cup
|Muscovado Sugar
|1/3 cup
|Salt
|½ tsp
|Glaze:
|Water
|1/2c
|Lemon Juice
|2 Tbl
|Vanilla
|1 pod
|Sugar
|½ cup