× Illinois attorney general ‘reviewing’ Van Dyke’s sentence

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is making a rare move is reviewing the prison sentence for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was sentenced last week to six years and nine months in prison for the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke, 40, will likely serve slightly more than three years. His sentence is based on his second-degree murder conviction, which only requires 50 percent of a sentence to be served. He will receive credit for time served awaiting sentencing.

A Cook County jury in October found Van Dyke guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the Oct. 20, 2014, slaying. McDonald, 17, was shot 16 times.

The murder charge carried a possible sentence of four to 20 years in prison; probation without prison time was also an option. Each count of aggravated battery carried a sentence of six to 30 years.

Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would only consider the second-degree murder conviction while making his decision.

Many legal analysts said was a more lenient sentence. Many community activists slammed the ruling as well.

With this review, Raoul may push re-sentencing to a higher court.