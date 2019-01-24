× Holy Family Church to end Sunday morning masses

CHICAGO — The second-oldest Catholic church in Chicago will stop offering masses on Sunday mornings.

Holy Family Catholic Church will end the masses later this year.

But, the church will still hold masses on Sunday evenings and offer weddings.

Holy Family will merge with Notre Dame de Chicago Church in the beginning of July under a new parish and one pastor.

The decision is part of Cardinal Blase Cupich’s “Renew My Church” initiative.