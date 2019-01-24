FeedonThis: Discussing the Bulls, Pagano, and MLB Free Agency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The end of the week on Sports Feed left Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman with plenty to talk about on the show, from football to basketball and baseball.

That included Chuck Pagano, the new Bears defensive coordinator who had his introductory news conference on Thursday. Their discussion on the new coach is part of the best of Thurdsay's show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jim Boylen was supposed to provide a spark to the Bulls that management felt was missing under Fred Hoiberg during the first month of the 2018-2019 season.

But it hasn't worked out very well - and the team has been getting blown out in the process.

Josh and Jarrett discuss their struggles in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's another year in Major League Baseball where big time free agent are enduring a long wait to get signed.

Will this trend continues?

The guys discuss that in the video above.