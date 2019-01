Patriots? Rams? How about free wings?

Buffalo Wild Wings unveiled something we can all root for when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl: Free wings.

If the games goes into overtime, the wing hub is offering up the goods to “everyone in America.”

“If this final game goes into extra time, everyone in America will win a free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time,” the restaurant said on its website.