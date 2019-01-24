Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Brutal cycle of cold and snow begins
-
Cold, windy Sunday; snow moving east
-
Bitter cold to follow weekend snow
-
Bitter cold to follow snow
-
Rain, snow possible on New Year’s Eve
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
-
Freezing rain could mean slippery Monday morning commute
-
Rain snow mix expected on New Year’s Eve
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Early blast of winter brings cold, first snow of the season
-
-
Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday
-
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled for Chicago area this Wednesday morning
-
Winter Storm Watch to begin Friday; Heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday