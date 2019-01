Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in suburban Tinley Park Thursday evening.

The man was riding his bike near 185th Street and Harlem Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. It is unclear if he was riding on the road or the shoulder.

Authorities said he wasn't wearing reflective clothing and was not wearing a helmet.

The driver who hit him stopped and cooperated with police.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.