Around Town checks back in with Blocks to Bricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blocks to Bricks is an interactive,12,500 square foot, walk through art gallery inspired experience tells the story of three-dimensional building toys including LEGO®, Erector Sets®, Lincoln Logs® and many other construction toys from over the past century and beyond. At Blocks to Bricks you will be able to view the evolutionary development of construction toys while experiencing and interacting with the principles and elements of design that are behind their creation.

Blocks to Bricks:

5 Woodfield Mall

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Middle-level mezzanine, overlooking Grand Court

blockstobricks.com