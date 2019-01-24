2 men robbed of Canada Goose coats in South Loop; one incident caught on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two men were robbed of their Canada Goose jackets, just about 20 minutes apart, in the South Loop. One of the robberies was captured on surveillance video.

The first robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of China Place.

A 54-year-old man was walking when two men pulled up in a white Mercedes sedan, showed a gun and demanded the coat. The victim was hit in the face, but refused medical treatment.

The suspects also took his wallet before leaving in the Mercedes. A surveillance camera from nearby caught the crime on video.

The second robbery took place in the 200 block of West Cullerton.

A 23-year-old man was walking when two men got out of a white Mercedes, showed a weapon and demanded his coat.

The men left in the vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Last week, police issued a community alert after a group of robbers targeted people wearing Canada Goose jackets in River North and Wicker Park.

No word at this time if the incidents are related.