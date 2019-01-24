× 2 arrested after carjacking, crash and police standoff

CHICAGO — Police have arrested two people after a standoff on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say two people robbed a woman of her belongings on the city’s North Side, and took her van at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspects led police on a chase down Lake Shore Drive and the Dan Ryan Expressway, before crashing the stolen van near 66th and Bishop in Englewood.

The suspects then ran into a building and engaged in a standoff with police, before surrendering around 5 a.m. Thursday.