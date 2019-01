CHICAGO — At least 10 cars where involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Grand Avenue.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. Thursday. At least one person was taken to the hospital, and nine others refused treatment at the scene.

All lanes were reopened by 7:20 a.m., but commuters should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#UPDATE (NB LAKE SHORE DRIVE): Traffic now gets by in the right lane near Grand Ave, due to multi-vehicle crash…. Delays begin near 18th. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/5N1rRCDPzC — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 24, 2019