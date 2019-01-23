Winter’s coldest air blowing into the area

Winter’s coldest air to date is set to arrive Friday morning.

Wind chill watches and advisories have been posted.

A Wind Chill Advisory for dangerous wind chills 20 to 30-below zero is in effect for close-in Chicago and south of Interstate-80 Thursday night into Friday morning. Northwest winds gusting well over 30 mph along with frigid temperatures falling below zero will set the stage for dangerous wind chills here.

With the extreme cold on the way, it’s important in layers, hat/gloves and cover exposed skin. Avoid prolonged time outdoors.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather

Up-to-date closings list here.