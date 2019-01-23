× Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories for accumulating snow continue until late morning

CHICAGO — The morning commute will be impacted by accumulating snow that will continue this Wednesday morning generally from Chicago west and north.

1 to 4-inches additional snow are expected with greatest amounts north along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Associated Winter Storm Warning (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple) for snow depicted on the headlined map are in effect until noon.

Snow will diminish and end during the afternoon.

There is a sharp transition line (depicted on the Regional Weather Radar map below) with rain over most of the Chicago area south of Interstate-80. The center of low pressure will track northeast out of northern Illinois into Lower Michigan, crossing Lake Huron into Canada by this evening. Gusty north winds will steer colder air into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana with slowly falling temperatures area-wide today. In areas of rain there could be a brief changeover to snow before precipitation ends.

Below is the Regional Weather Radar map…

Map of U.S. displaying Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories…