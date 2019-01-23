WGN-TV premieres Season 2 of comedy show “Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo” February 2 at 10p

CHICAGO, January 23, 2019 – Season 2 of “Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo” will launch on Saturday, February 2 at 10pm CT. This season look for Pat’s take on ‘all those people you have to hang out with’ at the “Big Game Party,” a ‘very special’ Man of the People ‘Red Carpet Special,’ as well as a nice visit with the Mall Walking Ladies of Harlem Irving Plaza – last year’s viral hit that garnered over a quarter million views across a variety of social media platforms.

Recorded in front of a LIVE audience at Chicago’s historic WGN-TV Studios on West Bradley Place, Man of the People will air fresh episodes every Saturday in February to kick off Season 2. The show’s YouTube Channel, at YouTube.com/ManOfThePeople has grown to nearly 4,000 subscribers, since the launch of the show.

Pat Tomasulo joined WGN-TV in 2005 and quickly became a fan favorite. He is one of the main hosts on the top-rated WGN Morning News, creating signature segments like “The Pat-Down” and “The Voice of Reason.” He’s also an accomplished standup comedian, performing in shows across the country. In 2015, he and his wife, Amy, created “Laugh Your Face Off,” an annual comedy show that’s raised over $1.2 MILLION for the Facial Pain Research Foundation and their efforts to cure trigeminal neuralgia. This year’s event will be on Saturday, April 6 at Park West in Chicago.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com