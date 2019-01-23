For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Temperature drop, single-digit temps on the way
-
Season’s first snow expected Thursday night ❄️
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s
-
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
Winter returns to Chicago with windchill, potential for snow
-
Temperatures drop, heavy snow possible this weekend
-
-
Windy Wednesday as temperatures drop to January norms
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Cloudy skies, chilly temps, scattered flurries
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
-
Chilly temps through week
-
Rainy Sunday, chilly temps throughout week
-
Freezing rain on the way, morning commute may be messy