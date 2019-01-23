CHICAGO AREA SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND EARLY DISMISSALS

Midday Fix: Tea-infused wines

Posted 11:43 AM, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, January 23, 2019

ENO Wine Room Sommelier Mark Canak

ENO Wine Room (Located inside the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile)

505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.enowinerooms.com/intercontinental-chicago/

https://www.icchicagohotel.com/

https://www.rishi-tea.com/

Recipe:

Toasty Spiced Plum 

Ingredients:

-6oz of red Zinfandel

-2 tablespoons of Rishi cinnamon plum tea

-1 oz of simple syrup

-0.5 oz brandy

Directions:

  1. Warm up the red Zinfandel on the stove top with low heat (do not allow the tea to boil)
  2. Once warm, remove the red Zinfandel from the stove and add 2 tablespoons of Rishi Cinnamon plum tea to a diffuser and let steep in the pot for 5 minutes.
  3. Remove the diffuser and add the simple syrup and brandy to the pot.
  4. Stir together and serve warm!