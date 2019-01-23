Midday Fix: Tea-infused wines

ENO Wine Room Sommelier Mark Canak
ENO Wine Room (Located inside the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile)
505 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.enowinerooms.com/intercontinental-chicago/
https://www.icchicagohotel.com/
Recipe:
Toasty Spiced Plum
Ingredients:
-6oz of red Zinfandel
-2 tablespoons of Rishi cinnamon plum tea
-1 oz of simple syrup
-0.5 oz brandy
Directions:
- Warm up the red Zinfandel on the stove top with low heat (do not allow the tea to boil)
- Once warm, remove the red Zinfandel from the stove and add 2 tablespoons of Rishi Cinnamon plum tea to a diffuser and let steep in the pot for 5 minutes.
- Remove the diffuser and add the simple syrup and brandy to the pot.
- Stir together and serve warm!