Man killed in snowmobile accident in Harvard

HARVARD, Ill. -- Authorities in McHenry County are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Pagles Road, just north of Mokeler Creek in Harvard.

A man was driving his snowmobile when he crashed into a tree.

According to the fire chief, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Residents have been warned to take precautions due to the hazardous weather conditions.

