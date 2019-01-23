Lunchbreak: Zucchini, Asparagus & Purple Potato Casserole
Elysabeth Alfano, The Silver-Chic Chef Has Recipes for Staying Healthy and Aging Backwards
Recipe:
Asparagus, Purple Potato, Zucchini Casserole
Preheat oven to 350.
Mix the following together in a large casserole dish:
2 cups of chopped asparagus (green or purple, not white).
Add 1.5 cup of chopped small purple (lightly boiled) potatoes.
Add 2 cups of chopped zucchini. I leave the skin on, but you can peel if you want.
½ cup diced red onion.
2 heaping tablespoons of dairy-free mayonnaise.
1.5 cups of shredded Miyoko’s Vegan Mozzarella.
Sprinkle in garlic powder.
Salt.
Pepper.
Stir in 1 cup of coarse, large, multigrain bread crumbs .
Put in oven and bake for 25 minutes.
Take out and stir in ½ cup more of Miyoko’s Vegan mozzarella.
Bake for 5 more minutes.
Take out and stir in ½ cup of coarse, large multigrain bread crumbs. Serve!
*Elysabeth Alfano worked in connection with Miyoko’s Cheese*