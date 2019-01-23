× Lunchbreak: Zucchini, Asparagus & Purple Potato Casserole

Elysabeth Alfano, The Silver-Chic Chef Has Recipes for Staying Healthy and Aging Backwards

http://ElysabethAlfano.com

Recipe:

Asparagus, Purple Potato, Zucchini Casserole

Preheat oven to 350.

Mix the following together in a large casserole dish:

2 cups of chopped asparagus (green or purple, not white).

Add 1.5 cup of chopped small purple (lightly boiled) potatoes.

Add 2 cups of chopped zucchini. I leave the skin on, but you can peel if you want.

½ cup diced red onion.

2 heaping tablespoons of dairy-free mayonnaise.

1.5 cups of shredded Miyoko’s Vegan Mozzarella.

Sprinkle in garlic powder.

Salt.

Pepper.

Stir in 1 cup of coarse, large, multigrain bread crumbs .

Put in oven and bake for 25 minutes.

Take out and stir in ½ cup more of Miyoko’s Vegan mozzarella.

Bake for 5 more minutes.

Take out and stir in ½ cup of coarse, large multigrain bread crumbs. Serve!

*Elysabeth Alfano worked in connection with Miyoko’s Cheese*