Jason Van Dyke was ‘happy’ after sentencing, attorney says

CHICAGO — The attorney for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is speaking out after his client was sentenced in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Attorney Dan Herbert stopped by WGN Morning News Wednesday to discuss the case.

“When we went back to the jury room…he was really happy,” Herbert said about Van Dyke's reaction to his 81-month sentence. “He was happy because everything had gone so against him throughout this entire process. This was the first sign that perhaps things were turning around for him.”

Van Dyke is expected to serve 50 percent of his sentence, which will amount to about three years.

A decision on whether or not Van Dyke will file for an appeal has yet to be made.

Herbert said they are waiting to see where his client will serve his sentence before they make a decision on how to move forward.