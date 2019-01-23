Wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow causing messy and slick morning commute

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for McHenry County that will remain in effect until noon Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain for several Chicago-area counties including DuPage, Cook, Lee, Lake, Kankakee, Kane, Will, Grundy, Kendall, LaSalle, DeKalb

A wintry mix of snow, ice and freezing rain is blanketing the Chicago area. The morning commute will be impacted by accumulating snow that will continue Wednesday morning generally from Chicago west and north. 1 to 4-inches of additional snow are expected, with greatest amounts north along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Snow plows are cruising along the tri-state! Take is slow this morning. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/xQ6Xk0ccPi — Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) January 23, 2019

Some schools are opening late or closed due to the weather. Check wgntv.com/closings for the latest.

A treacherous morning commute is anticipated due to the icy, snow covered roads that are causing slick conditions.

ROAD UPDATE: Route 20, just north of I-90 in McHenry County. Roads are snow packed and snow is still falling. ❄️ #WGNweather @WGNMorningNews #takeiteasy #dontbestupid pic.twitter.com/s3gcsGb6QV — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) January 23, 2019

A number of accidents have already been reported across the area. Allow extra time and drive with extreme caution.

Snow will diminish and end during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will fall through the day to the mid 20s by the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.