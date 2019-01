Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A list of the 50 best jobs in America for 2019 is out.

Glassdoor, a job recruiting website, just announced its annual list of the best 50 jobs of the year.

The site considered three crucial factors: job satisfaction, number of job openings and median annual salary.

From the careers on the list, marketing manager held a third place spot, nursing managers came in second and for the fourth year in a row, data scientists held the top spot.