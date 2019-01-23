FeedonThis: Sports Exchange opens on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Jarrett Payton talks all the time about how much he loves to take part in the Chicago Sports Exchange, so naturally he was in a pretty good mood on on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

There were three engaging topics to "Buy and Sell" on the program, from Derrick Rose's Chicago future to Jordan Howard's prospects of staying with the Bears to Baseball Hall of Fame consideration for Barry Bonds along with Roger Clemens.

That segment is part of #FeedonThis which you can see in the video above.

Another topic the guys continue to discuss is the possible Chicago future of Manny Machado.

If he indeed signs with the White Sox, what will become of the team's current shortstop Tim Anderson.

Watch that discussion in the video above.

Meanwhile Bulls fans are already dreaming of having a shot at Duke superstar Zion Williamson, who is tearing it up with the Blue Devils this year.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the forward in the video above.

The Bears are already starting to enjoy themselves in Orlando as eight players take part in the Pro Bowl.

Jarrett and Josh discussed some of those highlights in Social Fodder in the video above.