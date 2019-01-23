× CTA driver injured after jumping out window to escape shooting on bus

CHICAGO –Police say a Chicago Transit Authority bus driver jumped out of a window when he heard gunfire on his bus on the city’s South Side.

Chicago police say a bus rider fired the shots in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police say two passengers on the bus were arguing when one took out a handgun and fired several shots. Police say five passengers were on the bus during the shooting.

Police say the driver suffered injuries to his neck, back and leg. No one else was hurt.

Police say the gunfire damaged a bus handrail. Police say the 31-year-old driver waited at the bus for police and an ambulance. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital.