CHICAGO – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a CTA bus in downtown Chicago.

The accident occurred in the 900 block of West Chicago Avenue around 1:45 p.m

The EMS Plan 2 at Chicago & Peoria has been secured. There are 16 total transports – 2 Red & 14 Yellow. NFI at this time. pic.twitter.com/WUD43PRKZ4 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 23, 2019

According to fire officials, two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

14 others were injured.

Traffic in the area is experiencing delays.

#FYI: This is due to an injury crash (involving a CTA bus) CLOSING Chicago Ave each way: Morgan to Halsted St… An EMS PLAN 2 has been called ⚠️ https://t.co/rpqUpYhoa4 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 23, 2019

