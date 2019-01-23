Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday vs. Atlanta
- The Hawks lost to the Magic on Monday, 122-103. It was their league-high 21st game allowing 120 or more points, the most such games in a single season for Atlanta since 1972-73 when the team had 25.
- Dewayne Dedmon matched a career high with 24 points in the loss and made five three-pointers, also matching a career high set on December 16, 2018. He is the second center this season to have multiple games with five or more three-pointers (Brook Lopez – 7), and is the first in franchise history.
- The Bulls put an end to their 10-game losing streak with a 104-88 win in Cleveland on Monday. Chicago is a perfect 6-0 when holding opponents under 95 points this season, compared to 5-36 (.122) otherwise.
- Zach LaVine scored 25 points in the win, his 18th 25-point performance this season, while also going 9-for-16 from the field. He has 13 games this year with at least 25 points and a .500 or better field-goal percentage, tied with Kyrie Irving for the second most among guards bested only by Stephen Curry’s 19.
- The Bulls won the lone meeting between these teams this year in Atlanta on October 27, 97-85, giving each team a 20-20 record against the other since the 2007-08 season. Chicago has won each of the last five contests, its longest win streak in the series since taking six in a row from January 2013 to April 2014.
- Atlanta is allowing a league-high 117.8 points per game in 2018-19, while Chicago is scoring 101.1, second fewest in the NBA (Memphis – 100.6). The Bulls rank last in the NBA in offensive rating, scoring 99.3 points per 100 possessions, while Atlanta ranks 28th at 102.2 (Memphis – 102.1).