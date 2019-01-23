× Bulls fall by 20 at home to the Hawks

CHICAGO (AP) — John Collins scored a career-high 35 points, Trae Young had 12 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 121-101 on Wednesday night.

Collins was 14 for 16 from the field as Atlanta kicked off a season-high, seven-game road trip with its first victory against Chicago in two years, stopping a five-game slide against the Bulls. Jeremy Lin, Young’s backup, had 15 points, and Dewayne Dedmon finished with 14.

Chicago lost for the 11th time in its last 12 games. Zach LaVine scored 23 points, and Lauri Markkanen had 22 in the opener of a three-game homestand.

The Bulls trimmed a 20-point deficit all the way down to six when Markkanen made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. But the Hawks pulled away with an 11-2 run at the end of the third quarter.

Lin had seven points in the spurt, including a 3-pointer that lifted Atlanta to a 98-83 lead heading into the final period. Young, who finished with five points on 1-for-12 shooting, also made a 3 with 1:14 left.

Chicago never made a serious charge in the fourth, and what was left of the crowd chanted “We want Vince! We want Vince!” in the final minutes in an effort to persuade Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce to put Vince Carter in the game.

The Hawks encouraged the fans by pointing and motioning toward Carter, who turns 42 on Saturday. But the veteran guard stayed on the bench.

Taurean Prince also had 15 points for Atlanta, which had dropped three of four. Alex Len finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.