× A Wind Chill Watch for northeast Illinois north and west of Chicago Thursday night into Friday morning

Northwest winds gusting over 35 miles per hour on the leading edge of an arctic-source high pressure air mass will produce dangerous wind chill to -30 degrees or colder later Thursday night into Friday morning across northeastern Illinois immediately to the north and west of Chicago. Chicago itself as well as areas south of Interstate-80 will experience wind chills of -20 degrees or colder.

During the day Thursday a strong cold front will sweep southeast across our area accompanied by a band of snow and followed by 30 to 40 mph northwest winds that will not only cause blowing and drifting of snow in the air and already on the ground, but also will cause temperatures to fall into single digits by late afternoon/evening and well below zero overnight. The combination of strong winds and frigid temperatures will produce the forecast -20 to -30-degree and colder wind chills.

Counties under the Wind Chill Watch shaded in dark green below…