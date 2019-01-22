× Tuesday evening Chicago area Winter Storm Warning/Weather Advisories update

Hazardous travel/outdoor activity will continue tonight into Wednesday. A wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet and wet snow will cover northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana this evening into the overnight. As the we approach midnight, precipitation will likely turn over to all snow generally north of Interstate-88 including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, and Ogle counties (under a Winter Storm Warning calling for 4 to7-inches of snow by noon Wednesday. Snow will accumulate 2 to 5-inches in Lake, Lee, DeKalb and Kane and the extreme northern portions of DuPage and Cook Counties (under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Wednesday.

Generally south of I-88 and Interstate-80 including the close-in immediate Chicago area, temperatures should be above freezing this evening with the wintry mix pretty much becoming all rain the rest of the night (Winter Weather Advisory expiring by 9PM).

Wednesday morning, as low pressure begins to pull away to our northeast, winds should become westerly with temperatures falling. Snow will be accumulating north, while rain will change over to wet snow elsewhere (generally from Chicago and Interstate-80 south) where there will be little or no accumulation. Snow will end from west to east in the afternoon.

Map depicting Winter Storm Warnings (pink) and Winter Weather Advisories (purple)….