Pritzker signs bill to expand reproductive rights

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 20: Illinois Democratic candidate for Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks during his primary election night victory on March 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Pritzker won the democratic primary against challengers Chris Kennedy and Daniel Bliss in the governor's race. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill to undo restrictions on women’s reproductive rights in Illinois.
The bill removes parts of a 1975 state abortion law that states an unborn child is a human being from the time of conception.
The governor signed the measure at the Planned Parenthood office on Michigan Avenue Tuesday morning.