Midday Fix: Muhammara

CJ Jacobsen, Executive Chef, Aba Restaurant

Aba is located at: 302 N. Green St., Chicago

http://www.abarestaurantchicago.com/

Events:

First Bites Bash, the kickoff event for the 12th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week. First Bites Bash will be held at The Field Museum of Natural History on Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago)

www.choosechicago.com

www.firstbitesbash.com

www.eatitupchicago.com

www.pilotlightchefs.org

Recipe:

Muhammara Recipe

Ingredients:

Roasted Red Bell Peppers (6each)

Toasted Cumin (1/4 t)

Garlic (chopped) (1/2T)

Lemon Juice (2T)

Toasted Walnuts (1 cup)

Tomato Paste (1 T)

Pomegranate Molasses (1t)

Aleppo (1 T)

Isot Chili (if you can find 1 T)

Olive Oil (1T)

Pepper Mill (7 turns)

Salt (to season)

Procedure: