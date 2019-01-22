Midday Fix: Muhammara
CJ Jacobsen, Executive Chef, Aba Restaurant
Aba is located at: 302 N. Green St., Chicago
http://www.abarestaurantchicago.com/
Events:
First Bites Bash, the kickoff event for the 12th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week. First Bites Bash will be held at The Field Museum of Natural History on Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago)
Recipe:
Muhammara Recipe
Ingredients:
Roasted Red Bell Peppers (6each)
Toasted Cumin (1/4 t)
Garlic (chopped) (1/2T)
Lemon Juice (2T)
Toasted Walnuts (1 cup)
Tomato Paste (1 T)
Pomegranate Molasses (1t)
Aleppo (1 T)
Isot Chili (if you can find 1 T)
Olive Oil (1T)
Pepper Mill (7 turns)
Salt (to season)
Procedure:
- Pulse garlic and lemon juice in Cuisinart (food processor), and allow to sit for five minutes.
- Pulse the chilies and walnuts (there should still be some texture to both).
- Add the mixture to a large bowl and mix in the rest of the ingredients.
- Season with salt.
- Enjoy!