Leno, Whitehair added to Pro Bowl roster

LENO JR., WHITEHAIR NAMED TO 2019 PRO BOWL

Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and center Cody Whitehair have been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, which will be played Jan. 27 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Leno Jr. is replacing Saints tackle Terron Armstead while Whitehair replaces Saints center Max Unger.

The addition of Leno Jr. and Whitehair brings the total number of Bears named to the Pro Bowl to eight, tied for the third most in franchise history and the most since the Bears had eight players named in 2007 (2006 season). The Bears has 11 players named during the 1942 season and nine during the 1985 Super Bowl XX championship season.

Leno Jr. and Whitehair will join defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, defensive backs Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson, return specialist Tarik Cohen and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in Orlando. Linebacker Khalil Mack, who was named a starter in December, will not participate due to injury.

Leno Jr. and Whitehair started all 16 games for the Bears at left tackle and center, respectively, in 2018, anchoring an offensive line that allowed just 33 sacks, tied for the third fewest in the NFC (Rams) behind the Panthers (32) and Saints (20). They and the rest of the offensive line also helped Chicago’s quarterbacks set a franchise single-season record with a 67.2 completion percentage (344 of 512), passing the 2014 Bears’ mark of 65.0 (396 of 609).

The Bears averaged 26.3 points per game, fourth best in the NFC, and scored 24 or more points 11 times, the most since 1995.