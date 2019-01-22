× From Carmelo Anthony to Wendell Carter Jr’s surgery and a win, the Bulls had busy 24 hours

CHICAGO – For once, there was something that was quite positive for the Bulls on the court. Yet that still wasn’t enough to keep the teams from a fair amount of drama on a very busy Monday in Cleveland and back in Chicago.

What’s odd is that the one thing that usually doesn’t go right for the team did during the team’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. afternoon game in Cleveland.

Facing a team that was struggling even more than they have, the Bulls took advantage at Quicken Loans Arena.

They raced out to as much as a 15 point first quarter lead and never looked back in a 104-88 win that was a long time coming. It snapped a ten-game losing streak and is the Bulls first victory in the 2019 calendar year, putting the Bulls in the win column for the first time since December 28th.

While many are hoping the Bulls drop more game than they win in hopes of a better shot at the No. 1 overall draft pick, seeing something positive on the court was nice.

INJURY UPDATE: Wendell Carter Jr. underwent successful surgery this morning to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. John Fernandez at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush. He is expected to be out 8-12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/l0jsNbP6zc — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 21, 2019

Shortly after that victory came the news that Wendell Carter Jr. underwent his surgery at Rush to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb, as many expected following an exam back in Chicago late last week. While the procedure was deemed a success, the 8-to-12 week recovery time likely keeps Carter out the rest of the season.

But that wouldn’t be the biggest news of the day.

Anthony won't play a game for the Bulls, league source tells ESPN. He will be released and become a free agent if he clears waivers. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

Carmelo Anthony, whom the Bulls courted in the summer of 2014 to join a team still looking to make a run at the title, was reportedly picked up in a trade with the Houston Rockets along with cash. He will not take the floor as a member of the Bulls, and instead will either be released or included in a trade, per reports. A ten-time All-Star during his days with the Nuggets and Knicks, the forward has been on the move the last two years, starting 78 games for the Thunder last year and then playing for a bit in Houston.

Anthony appeared in ten games, starting two, but hasn’t been on the floor with the team since November 8th after falling out of the rotation. Now fans wait to see what the next twist will be with Anthony, adding another chapter to the story of a bizarre season for the Bulls.