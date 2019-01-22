× Dorothy Brown removed from Chicago mayoral ballot

CHICAGO — Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown has been removed from the ballot in the race for Chicago mayor.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled Tuesday that Brown did not have enough valid signatures on her nominating petition, meaning she did not qualify for the February ballot.

The board also ruled tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin can appear on the ballot, leaving the field set at 14 candidates for Chicago mayor.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.