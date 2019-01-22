Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed in Crash

A head-on crash killed an off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work Monday night. The crash happened near 103rd and Kedzie in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood in Chicago.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department identified the deputy as Nick Theofanopolous, who was en route to Christ Hospital to relieve a fellow deputy when the crash occurred. No further information about Deputy Theofanopolous was provided.

Chicago Police said a 39-year-old male driver of a 2006 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Kedzie when he struck a 21-year-old female driver of a 2004 Jeep. The Jeep had pulled out of a driveway westbound and was turning southbound when the vehicles collided head on. The driver of the Jeep was also transported to Christ Hospital where her condition has stabilized. CPD remained on the scene early this morning and their investigation is ongoing.

