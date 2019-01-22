Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday vs. NY Islanders
- The Islanders beat the Ducks, 3-0, at home on Sunday, and have now won five in a row and 12 of 14. They’ve also posted back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last February, and they have held opponents to fewer than 20 shots in three consecutive games for the second time ever (also December 31, 1977 – January 7, 1978).
- Robin Lehner was named the NHL’s first star of the week after going 3-0-0 with a .970 save percentage and a 0.67 GAA. He’s 11-1-0 with a 1.30 GAA in his last 12 games after starting the season 4-7-3 with a 2.66 GAA.
- New York got a 3-2 overtime when these teams met on Long Island on January 3, with rookie Devon Toews getting his first career NHL goal in overtime. The Isles won 7-3 in their trip to Chicago last season, snapping a six-game losing streak at the United Center.
- The Blackhawks beat the Capitals, 8-5, at home on Sunday, their first time scoring more than six goals this season. It was the 12th time they’ve allowed at least five goals, and the first time they’ve won.
- After a five-point game against the Capitals (2g, 3a), Patrick Kane now has 20 points (7g, 13a) in his last eight games, the most points in any eight-game span in his career. Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov (22) is the only player with a higher-scoring eight-game span this season.
- The Islanders have spent 40.5 percent of their game time this season with a lead, behind only the Lightning (43.1) in the NHL. The Blackhawks have trailed for 41.6 percent of their game time, most in the league.