Vertical Endeavors operates some of the largest indoor climbing facilities in the nation with multiple locations throughout the Midwest. People of all ages and abilities can challenge themselves and have a blast. Routes are available for all skill levels from first-timers to advanced climbers and offer a great workout both physically and mentally.

Vertical Endeavors:

246 Windy Point Dr.

Glendale Heights, IL 60139

verticalendeavors.com