3 injured after debris falls onto Union Station platform: report

CHICAGO — Union Station shut down one of its tracks Tuesday evening after parts of its ceiling fell down.

Crews taped off the Madison Street stairwell due to falling debris. Trains heading north were delayed.

The Chicago Tribune reported that three people reported minor injuries.

Lindsay Plebaniak was rushing to make her 5:05 p.m. Metra train to Elmwood Park when parts of the ceiling just gave way and hit her shoulder. She recorded video and posted it on Facebook.

Some Metra trains were delayed. Amtrak is supervising the clean-up and said everything should be cleaned up by Wednesday morning.

Callahan Properties owns the building; it’s managed by Chicago-based Johns Lang LaSalle. The company declined to comment.

An image posted on Twitter shows large pieces of debris falling on the northern tracks of Union Station.

@craigrwall @OnTheMetra @Metra @ChiUnionStation so this just happened? How safe is union station? Employees going out with hard hats to check out the damage. This should be good considering we’ve seen chunks fall for years. #track5 pic.twitter.com/0koy3BkEbf — GregoryV (@SprocketyGreg) January 22, 2019