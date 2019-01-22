2 men injured after Woodlawn shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were shot in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood Tuesday morning outside of a cellphone store.

Police said an offender, wearing a black hoodie and short red pants, approached two people near 63rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and started shooting.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and elbow. He was hospitalized in serious condition. An 18-year-old was shot in the right hand and thigh. He was taken to the hospital where he was stabilized.

Residents said people hung out on the corner and in front of the nearby businesses all the time.

Andre Smith and the members of his anti-violence group, Chicago Against Violence, pray on 63rd and Cottage Grove every week.

He said some of the senior residents of the neighbor are afraid to go to that corner because they’ve been robbed and harassed.

“A couple of the seniors have been robbed, so this corner has always been a problem area,” Smith said.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.