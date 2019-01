A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago are for Tuesday.

The advisory begins at 9 a.m and includes Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle and Lee counties.

Snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice are expected creating potential for slippery roads. Limited visibilities could also be an issue.

