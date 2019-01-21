× Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain mixed at times with sleet and snow, spreading over most of the Chicago area Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory for a wintry mix of wet snow, freezing and sleet across the Chicago area from 9AM to 6PM CST Tuesday.

With temperatures well below freezing Tuesday morning rain mixed with sleet and some wet snow will move into southern and western portions of the Chicago area mid-morning Tuesday, spreading over most of northeast Illinois by afternoon. Travel conditions are likely to become very hazardous – roads, highways, streets sidewalks and parking lots will become ice-covered and very slick with the afternoon/evening commute directly affected.

Temperatures are expected to rise through the 20s, finally reaching the lower to middle 30s later in the day – warm enough to begin to melt the ice.

Travel west will be also affected by this storm system moving out of the central plains – Winter Weather Advisories in effect from Chicago west through Iowa and Nebraska in to Colorado and Wyoming (see map below).