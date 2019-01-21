Report: Danny Farquhar signs minor league deal with Yankees

NEW YORK – Nine months after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the White Sox dugout, Danny Farquhar is one step closer to playing baseball again.

According to multiple reports, the New York Yankees signed Farquhar to a minor league deal Monday.

Wonderful story: Danny Farquhar is signing a minors deal with Yankees. Farquhar has recovered from life threatening brain hemorrhage suffered early last season while with the White Sox. Great response saved him. Now he is ready to go. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 21, 2019

Farquhar last pitched on April 20th for the Sox before collapsing in the middle of the sixth inning. Team doctors and first responders were quick to act, rushing him to the hospital and saving his life.

He pitched in just eight games for the South Siders, compiling a 1-1 record with nine strikeouts, two holds and 5.63 ERA.