Police on scene of shooting at Orland Square Mall
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a mall in Orland Park .
Police confirmed to WGN News there was a shooting in Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:30 p.m.
The mall is located at 288 Orland Square Dr in Orland Park.
WGN’s Tahman Bradley was inside the mall and heard multiple shots fired and shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
41.619728 -87.848248