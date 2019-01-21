Police on scene of shooting at Orland Square Mall

Posted 7:04 PM, January 21, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:14PM, January 21, 2019

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a mall in Orland Park .

Police confirmed to WGN News there was a shooting in Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The mall is located at 288 Orland Square Dr in Orland Park.

WGN’s Tahman Bradley was inside the mall and heard multiple shots fired and shoppers running.  He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.

This is a developing story.  Check back for details.

 