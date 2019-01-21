× Police on scene of shooting at Orland Square Mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at a mall in Orland Park .

Police confirmed to WGN News there was a shooting in Orland Square Mall Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The mall is located at 288 Orland Square Dr in Orland Park.

Shots fired Orland Square shopping mall in Orland Park. Police on the scene. Heard multiple gunshots around 6:40 pm and spotted mall customers running on the lower level. More to come. pic.twitter.com/fzZzi9N6jx — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

WGN’s Tahman Bradley was inside the mall and heard multiple shots fired and shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.

Scene at Orland Square Mall pic.twitter.com/xn9UyRq7Hn — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) January 22, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.