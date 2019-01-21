Midday Fix: Live performance from Darren Jay and The Delta Souls

Posted 11:30 AM, January 21, 2019, by

Darren Jay and The Delta Souls

www.darrenj.com

Darren Jay: Guitar and Vocals

Todd Lazar: Bass Guitar

Rob Davis: Drums

Adam Pryor:  B3/Keyboards

-and-

Dave Madlener, President of the Windy City Blues Society

https://windycityblues.org/

Events:

Upcoming Shows:

– IBC: Memphis TN; January 22-26  https://blues.org/international-blues-challenge/

– Mickey Finn’s – 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL – February 1 https://mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/

– Buddy Guy’s Legends – 700 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL – February 9  http://buddyguy.com/