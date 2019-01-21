Midday Fix: Live performance from Darren Jay and The Delta Souls
Darren Jay and The Delta Souls
Darren Jay: Guitar and Vocals
Todd Lazar: Bass Guitar
Rob Davis: Drums
Adam Pryor: B3/Keyboards
-and-
Dave Madlener, President of the Windy City Blues Society
Events:
Upcoming Shows:
– IBC: Memphis TN; January 22-26 https://blues.org/international-blues-challenge/
– Mickey Finn’s – 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, IL – February 1 https://mickeyfinnsbrewery.com/
– Buddy Guy’s Legends – 700 S. Wabash, Chicago, IL – February 9 http://buddyguy.com/