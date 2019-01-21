× Lunchbreak: Keto friendly ramen

Chef Tadashi Nagura

Slurping Turtle, 116 W. Hubbard, Chicago

http://slurpingturtle.com/chicago/

Event:

Slurping Turtle’s January ramen bowl, part of a new-for-2019 monthly special, is Resolution Ramen, which is a keto diet friendly delicious slurp!

Resolution Ramen is available through January 31 and the February special, The Hopeless Ramentic is available February 1-28.

Recipe:

Resolution Ramen (Serves 3)

Note: Chef Tadashi makes his own beef stock and shoyu base, but the home cook can buy beef stock and shoyu (available at most grocery stores or you can substitute soy sauce for shoyu)to simplify the recipe!

Ingredients:

36 oz (4 ½ cups) beef stock

3 oz (6 T) shoyu

1 Tokyo Scallion (large scallion)- sliced thinly

9 oz (just over ½ pound) Thinly sliced ribeye

1 royal trumpet mushroom

3 fresh medium sized shitake mushrooms

1 shimeji mushroom

8 oz (1 cup) beansprouts

3 eggs (poached)

3 packs angel hair shirataki noodles

3 tbs fried garlic

Preparation:

– Cut all the mushrooms (bite size) and sauté with splash of shoyu. Set aside.

– Blanch sprouts (10 seconds in boiling water).

– Bring 36 oz of beef stock and remaining shoyu to a boil. Cook sliced beef in broth for 30 seconds and then remove and set to side. While broth is coming to a boil, cook shirataki noodles in a separate pot of boiling water for 15 seconds and strain.

– Portion out broth into individual bowls, add cooked noodles. Garnish noodles with remaining ingredients.

**(if you can’t find a trumpet or shimeji mushrooms, you can substitute shitakes)

**Fresh Shirataki noodles can be purchased at Slurping Turtle for $4 per serving or can be purchased from most food retailers.