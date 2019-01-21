Luis Medina returns to Sports Feed to talk NFL and Cubs on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Neither one of the teams he follows for Bleacher Nation are in season at the moment, but that doesn't mean Luis Medina doesn't have a lot to talk about.

The Bears have a lot of questions as they start an offseason after their first playoff appearance in eight years. Naturally, finding a kicker will be the top priority, but there are other more positive things ahead for the team in 2019. As the Patriots and the Rams start preparations for Super Bowl LIII, the Cubs are counting down the days until the start of Spring Training in Arizona.

Luis discussed all these topics on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion on all three topics from the program by clicking on the video above or below.