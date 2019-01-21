× Kane & Toews turn up the offense, turn back the clock in win over the Capitals

CHICAGO – It’s nice when good things stay the same, and that has been the case for a Blackhawks’ duo this season.

While so much around them changes with a new coach and the infusion of younger players, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews still possess the ability to take over a game and turn back the clock to the best of the last decade.

Thanks to improvement from both, it’s happened more often this season than last or the year before. But Sunday was something rarely seen even out of this pair of Blackhawks’ standouts.

For just the third time in their careers, both Kane and Toews scored at least two goals in the same game against the Capitals, sending the reigning champs home with an 8-5 loss Sunday at the United Center. The captain contributed three goals along with two assists while Kane had two scores while dishing out three helpers as the Blackhawks snapped a five-game losing streak.

Like usual, when those guys score, the Blackhawks usually come out with the victory. This is the 90th time since the 2007-2008 season that Kane and Toews have scored in the same game, and the team’s record in that span is 79-6-5, and when they have two-or-more goals together in the same game, the Blackhawks are 3-0.

You have to go back to November of 2010 to find the last occurrence, with the Blackhawks beating Atlanta on the road in a shootout then later in the month knocking off St. Louis 7-5 at home when each guy has at least two goals in a game.

Kane was first on the board in the first period, getting an assistant from Toews on the Blackhawks’ second goal of the night. The captain added one of his own later in the period, smacking a puck out of the air and into the net to make it 3-1. Washington got the lead down to one goal early in the third period but Kane’s 29th goal of the year and Toews’ 19th pushed the lead back to three.

Again the Capitals countered, getting two-straight goals to pull within one with 6:05 to play. Toews would end any worries of a comeback with his 20th score of the season just 1:02 later, which was followed by a late Dylan Strome goal to finish an active offensive day from two reliable players who are enjoying a great year together on the ice.