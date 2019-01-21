It’s Time to Play Celebrity Stare Down!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As you know, there are a lot of kooky shows on television and I thought that this silly gameshow idea might actually be worth pitching to our programming department here at WGN-TV. I mean, if millions of viewers will tune in to see what celebrity is singing underneath a moose mask, maybe they'd watch a staring contest between two celebrities like our friends Bonnie Hunt and Ryan Dempster.

As a producer of WGN Morning News, we always try to have fun with our guests beyond an onset interview. Thanks to Bonnie and Ryan for being good sports and playing along with us.