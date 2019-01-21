Huge differences in temperatures and wind chills across the Chicago area due to Lake Effect clouds/flurries
Overnight low temperatures recorded at area airports ranged from -15 degrees in far northwestern Freeport to 8 degrees at Midway. At O’Hare – Chicago’s official observing site, the lowest reading was 3 above – we still haven’t observed a negative temperature there so far this winter. Wind chills ranged from -25 in Freeport and a -24 in Pontiac to 1-degree at Kankakee.
Thickest lake-effect clouds and snow showers were occurring close-in along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline – thinning-out as you moved farther inland. These clouds have had a great impact on temperatures – intercepting long-wave radiational heat loss from the solid snow cover that blankets our area. Coldest temperatures/wind chills occurred under clear skies.
Below is a list of area airport locations minimum temperatures overnight and lowest observed wind chills on hourly observations.
Location/Minimum temp/lowest wind chill
Freeport…-15/-25
Pontiac….-10/-24
Aurora/Sugar Grove….-8/-19
Sterling/Rock Falls….-8/-19
DeKalb….-6/-22
Rochelle….-6/-20
Rockford….-7/-17
Peru/Ottawa….-5/-17
Joliet….-2/-10
Morris/Washburn….-2/-14
DuPage/West Chicago….-1/-16
Kankakee….1/1
Waukegan….2/-12
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….2/-9
Schaumburg…2/-7
O’Hare….3/-12
Lansing…7/-5
Midway….8/-7
Indiana:
Rensselaer….1/-6
Michigan City…3/-8
Valparaiso….4/-6
Gary….9/-1
Wisconsin:
Burlington…-14/-24
Janesville….-9/-19
Kenosha….-1/-13
Milwaukeee….4/-9