× Huge differences in temperatures and wind chills across the Chicago area due to Lake Effect clouds/flurries

Overnight low temperatures recorded at area airports ranged from -15 degrees in far northwestern Freeport to 8 degrees at Midway. At O’Hare – Chicago’s official observing site, the lowest reading was 3 above – we still haven’t observed a negative temperature there so far this winter. Wind chills ranged from -25 in Freeport and a -24 in Pontiac to 1-degree at Kankakee.

Thickest lake-effect clouds and snow showers were occurring close-in along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline – thinning-out as you moved farther inland. These clouds have had a great impact on temperatures – intercepting long-wave radiational heat loss from the solid snow cover that blankets our area. Coldest temperatures/wind chills occurred under clear skies.

Below is a list of area airport locations minimum temperatures overnight and lowest observed wind chills on hourly observations.

Location/Minimum temp/lowest wind chill

Freeport…-15/-25

Pontiac….-10/-24

Aurora/Sugar Grove….-8/-19

Sterling/Rock Falls….-8/-19

DeKalb….-6/-22

Rochelle….-6/-20

Rockford….-7/-17

Peru/Ottawa….-5/-17

Joliet….-2/-10

Morris/Washburn….-2/-14

DuPage/West Chicago….-1/-16

Kankakee….1/1

Waukegan….2/-12

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….2/-9

Schaumburg…2/-7

O’Hare….3/-12

Lansing…7/-5

Midway….8/-7

Indiana:

Rensselaer….1/-6

Michigan City…3/-8

Valparaiso….4/-6

Gary….9/-1

Wisconsin:

Burlington…-14/-24

Janesville….-9/-19

Kenosha….-1/-13

Milwaukeee….4/-9