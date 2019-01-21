Government shutdown stretches on, social services feeling pinch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- With the longest government shutdown in U.S. history now stretching over 30 days, many federal employees in the Chicago area are in danger of missing a second paycheck.

Social service agencies that rely on federal funding are also starting to feel the stress of the shutdown.

Governor J.B. Pritzker pledged Monday to find ways to help fund state social service agencies and support workers with unemployment assistance and asking lenders to have patience with furloughed workers during the shutdown.